Sanders: Adversity

They say adversity brings out the best in people, and considering the current conditions in our locale I tend to agree. We have had snow upon snow upon snow. We do welcome the moisture as we see surrounding areas that are heavily impacted by drought.

When you live in a rural area, you are on your own for snow removal particularly in your own yard or your private road. That is unless you have neighbors with big tractors and loader buckets to move the snow.

Though we haven't had big wind, we've had enough to blow the yards back full after they've been cleaned. My husband has been doing snow removal for several neighbors, over and over. That is what rural people do and all for no pay.

Others have done the same for near neighbors or the rural church parking lot. When one goes into the ditch another comes along and pulls him out. When a furnace goes out, the little town's handy fix-it neighbor comes to the rescue. When it's icy the rural mail carrier delivers mail right to the door for those he deems it would be necessary.

“When it’s icy the rural mail carrier delivers mail right to the door for those he deems it would be necessary.” Recommended Stories For You

Things are just different in the outlying areas. If the regional newspaper doesn't make it to the mail truck, we get two editions the next day. There are no threats of lawsuits. We are a practical people and we realize things happen. We are used to papers piling up before delivery in the mail.

Today is Tuesday after a Monday holiday so we received the papers for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, a normal occurrence. The rural mail carrier has the right to deviate from the mail route or not deliver if weather conditions are extreme. The route is basically through cow pastures on two-tracks in some places. He is not expected to risk his life and the addressees understand. I am only aware of one time in recent years when he needed to use that common sense approach. We watch for him and on a hot summer day or a cold winter day even when there is no snow, if he doesn't show up within an two hours or so of the expected time, we call him to be sure he's OK because he rarely deviates from his schedule.

He also knows he can call others when he needs assistance such as one day when he found a neighbor who had fallen and the mail carrier needed help getting him into the house. A helper came and the situation was rectified with no one the worse for wear.

Folks who live in town may use snow blowers or shovel sidewalks and they check on neighbors too. It is the same concept as out in the country, just on a smaller scale. It's all good and it's all needed and appreciated.

That is the heart of America — helping others when it is necessary — and not expecting anything in return.❖