Sanders: Tips and ideas

I like to take iced tea along when I go places. Since it is home-brewed it is preferable to have it in a glass, but they spill. I took a Tupperware glass that has a lid, poked a straw-sized hole in the lid and there I had it. Contrary to Gov. Jerry Brown, straws come in handy for various uses and I'm surely glad I still have the freedom to use one.

While I don't consider myself old, there are times that things sneak up on me and I have to MacGyver my way out of them. I don't know if it's age, lack of strength or poor packaging but it is frustrating.

After completing my grocery shopping I was thirsty so I grabbed a bottle of cold water out of the cooler. I couldn't get the lid off for love nor money and I was really needing hydration. Remembering my pocket knife which I carry in my purse, I cut a hole near the top and stuck in the straw from the empty iced tea glass that I used on the first leg of the trip.

One of my purchases was a can of deodorant. Again I couldn't get the lid off. There was no tape, no "grip here and squeeze" instructions, just a slick top without a crack between it and the can big enough to insert a blade. I hit the lid sharply on the corner of my dresser and it popped right off.

Apparently it is brains, not necessarily brawn that works, at least in these cases.

As for tips, you may have noticed items in the craft section of a store can be high priced. One solution to acquiring something you need is to think what other departments would have comparable things. In one case several years ago I wanted to purchase a divided storage box for a grandgirl's Barbie accessories, which are so tiny. After I saw the price in the craft area I thought what else is tiny and needs storage? Fishing lures. The nearly identical box in the sporting goods section of the store was a few dollars cheaper and that is what I bought. The marketing theory is women will spend more than men, but perhaps not.

I have a salad dressing jar from Olive Garden and it has a small opening and neck, which require a bottle brush for thorough cleaning. Naturally my first thought was to check the baby supplies aisle. They had a bottle brush with a fat handle, too large for my needs. I went to housewares and found what I needed — a bottle brush with flexible bristles held together by a twisted wire. It is pliable and fit easily into the jar; it was also half the price of the one in the baby aisle.

Perhaps these thoughts will spawn ideas for you to come up with your own solutions for challenges you face. ❖