Two old cowgirls, Agnes and Alice, sat on the veranda of the Home for Old Cowgirls reminiscing about days gone by. “Listen to this,” declared Agnes and read out a review of the first National Cowboy Poetry Gathering held in Elko, Nev., back in 1985.

Previous to that year, western-states folklorists dug, dredged, researched, culled and harvested poetry penned by cowboys who — according to accepted explanations — would sit around campfires and recite poems. The folklorists intended to bring together the cowboy poets as a way to preserve the history and culture of the American West. Cowboy poetry gatherings are still going strong today, not only in Elko, but in numerous other states…

Alice, interrupting: “You keep saying cowboy. Didn’t they find any cowgirl poets?”

Agnes: “Well, I don’t suppose they looked.”

Alice: “Heck’s sake, that’s not right. You’n me been writing poetry and songs since we were big enough to operate a pen ‘n pencil.”

Agnes: “Well, that’s just the way it is. Been that way since Adam was a dude.”

Alice, grumbling: “Heck, I’ve been working on a cowgirl poem. Just finished writing one and I put it to a tune. Wanna hear it?”

Agnes: “Sure. You bet.”

At which point Alice fetched her guitar and warbled the following.

I’m An Old Cowgirl (tune: I’m An Old Cowhand)

I’m an old cowgirl from Montana Land

And I’m gettin’ old, but I’ve still got sand

I’m a cowgirl who used to chase them cows

And I roped them steers cuz I knew just how

But I shore ain’t fixin’ to do that now.

Yippie-yi-yo-ki-yay, yippie-yi-yo-ki-yay

I’m an old cowgirl from Montana Land

And I learned to ride ‘fore I learned to stand;

But my knees are bad, and I’ve put on weight

Well, a rockin’ chair’s gonna be my fate

But I’ll ride my hoss till I’m eighty-eight.

Yippie-yi-yo-ki-yay, yippie-yi-yo-ki-yay

I’m an old cowgirl from Montana Land

And I came to town just to join the band

I know all the songs that the cowboys know

And I’ll sing my songs on the cowgal show

And yodel a tune on the radio

Yippie-yi-yo-ki-yay, yippie-yi-yo-ki-yay

I’m an old cowgirl from Montana Land

Where the West is wild and it sure is grand

To live out here where the buffalo roam

Where mountains rise like a beautiful poem

It’s a place I love, and I call it home

Yippie-yi-yo-ki-yay, yippie-yi-yo-ki-yay

Alice ended her song with a riff on the guitar and a big grin while shouting:

THE WEST WAS NOT WON BY TESTOSTERONE ALONE! ❖