Friendship precious beyond measure

Friendships along the fragile and sometimes frenetic trail of one’s life are precious beyond measure. Here’s my sincere tribute to the friends I have known over the years. You may recite or sing to the tune of Auld Lang Syne. I plan to have the chorus imprinted on my tombstone.

ODE TO FRIENDSHIP

Chorus

For friendships I have known my dears

For auld lang syne

I’ll ne’er forget the kindness shown

For auld lang syne

Should friendships I have known my dears

I’ll always bring to mind

Should friendships err be forgot

And auld lang syne

Chorus

For friendships I have known my dears

For auld lang syne

I’ll ne’er forget the kindness shown

For auld lang syne

And here’s a hand, my friendship friend

And gie a hand o’ thine

And take a cup o’ kindness yet

For auld lang syne

Chorus

For friendships I have known my dears

For auld lang syne

I’ll ne’er forget the kindness shown

For auld lang syne

For friendships have been dear to me

For all these many years

How blessed I am to know each one

For auld lang syne

Chorus

For friendships I have known my dears

For auld lang syne

I’ll ne’er forget the kindness shown

For auld lang syne

And now I’m on my final ride

Along the trail of life

I’ll miss you everyone my dears

For auld lang syne

Chorus

For friendships I have known my dears

For auld lang syne

I’ll ne’er forget the kindness shown

For auld lang syne