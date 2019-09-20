Friendship precious beyond measure
Friendships along the fragile and sometimes frenetic trail of one’s life are precious beyond measure. Here’s my sincere tribute to the friends I have known over the years. You may recite or sing to the tune of Auld Lang Syne. I plan to have the chorus imprinted on my tombstone.
ODE TO FRIENDSHIP
Chorus
For friendships I have known my dears
For auld lang syne
I’ll ne’er forget the kindness shown
For auld lang syne
Should friendships I have known my dears
I’ll always bring to mind
Should friendships err be forgot
And auld lang syne
Chorus
For friendships I have known my dears
For auld lang syne
I’ll ne’er forget the kindness shown
For auld lang syne
And here’s a hand, my friendship friend
And gie a hand o’ thine
And take a cup o’ kindness yet
For auld lang syne
Chorus
For friendships I have known my dears
For auld lang syne
I’ll ne’er forget the kindness shown
For auld lang syne
For friendships have been dear to me
For all these many years
How blessed I am to know each one
For auld lang syne
Chorus
For friendships I have known my dears
For auld lang syne
I’ll ne’er forget the kindness shown
For auld lang syne
And now I’m on my final ride
Along the trail of life
I’ll miss you everyone my dears
For auld lang syne
Chorus
For friendships I have known my dears
For auld lang syne
I’ll ne’er forget the kindness shown
For auld lang syne