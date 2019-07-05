After the first National Cowboy Poetry in Elko, Nev., way back in 1985, we, in Montana, initiated the first Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering right here in our small rural town. The gathering outgrew this town, but it’s still alive and thriving in Lewistown, Mont.

While the term “cowboy poetry” does not exclude cowgirl poets, the term cowboy kinda hides that fact.

So, three of us have initiated the first COWGIRL POETRY TRILOGY.

OUR MOTTO: THE WEST WAS NOT WON WITH TESTOSTERONE ALONE!

As one of the three innovators, I have been charged with coming up with a theme song… So, here’s a parody — an anthem that shamelessly brags on cowgirls.

Battle Hymn of Cowgirls

Tune: Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Mine eyes have seen the glory of my cowgirl way of life

I have ridden on the ranges and have handled all the strife

I hath loosed my trusty lasso and I’ve been a cowboy’s wife

I’m cowgirl in my soul

Chorus…

Glory, glory I’m a cowgirl

Glory, glory I’m a cowgirl

Glory, glory I’m a cowgirl

I sing my cowgirl song

I have ridden my cowpony in a hundred round-up camps

I have builded me a campfire in the evening dews and damps

I can read a cattle-brand mark by the dim and flaring lamps

I know which cows are mine

I hath branded every critter with a burning red-hot brand

I singe the little calfie’s hide, its momma takes a stand

I put in marker eartags and the work is really grand

I save the gourmet parts

Chorus…

I hath sounded forth the dinner bell to call the hands to eat

I hath made the biscuits and the gravy and a big red roast of beef

I am swift to set the table, all the hands will get a treat

Cuz I’m a darned good cook

If I’m bucked off of my pony, I don’t whimper, I don’t groan

I just check on my extremities to find the broken bone

If I’m laid up in the sick bay, why I’ll call you on the phone

Can’t keep a cowgirl down.

Chorus…

In the beauty of the rangeland I will ever want to be

Tending to my cattle that shall nourish you and me

I ride across the prairie, and I know that I am free

I’m cowgirl in my soul

Chorus…

REPEAT CHORUS…

Glory glory I’m a cowgirl

Glory glory I’m a cowgirl

Glory glory I’m a cowgirl

I sing my cowgirl song

I singggg myyyyy cowgirrrl song! ❖