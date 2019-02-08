The Gwendolyn gazette

Happenstance News of the Odd, the Irregular & the Peculiar

Not owning a television set, I'm not familiar with what is what. Someone gave me a CD of Two & a Half Men as well as another show: Frasier. So, I dutifully watched. What has become obvious: They are the same show. Which is to say:

Cast of Characters:

Two and a Half Men: Two brothers … one a "stud." One a wuss. They live together.

Frasier: Two brothers … one a "stud." One a wuss. They live together.

Two and a Half show has a sarcastic narcissistic mother who criticizes her sons.

Frasier has a grouchy sarcastic father who criticizes his sons.

Two and a Half has a girl who is not a love interest but rather a woman stalker who keeps pointing out the obvious.

Frasier has a woman "pal" who works with the stud and points out the obvious.

Two and a Half has a housekeeper who is down to earth and "tells it like it is" as well as caretaking the pair of brothers.

Frasier has a housekeeper gal — who is down to earth and "tells it like it is" as well as caretaking the pair of brothers.

Two and a Half depicts many scenes in a coffee shop.

Frasier depicts many scenes in a coffee shop.

The fascinating thing is that the set is exactly the same, merely different color tones. But the structure of bar, tables and chairs is the same. It's even more fascinating as the manager behind the coffee-shop counter is the same guy in both Two and a Half and Frasier.

The bar scenes in both Two and a Half and Frasier utilize the same props-setting as well. Even some of the same lines are spoken.

Bottomline: The basis for each show is exactly the same — unchanged since the Cro-Magnons and Neanderthals walked the earth, since Greek/Roman times, since Victorian times and on and on including today's "harassment" stuff.

Which is to say: The bulls are after the heifers. The bulls spend their days and brain activity constantly figuring out how to coax, seduce, bribe or otherwise entice a heifer into cohabitation.

While the word, "intelligent" has been used in relation to Frasier, intelligence has nothing to do with "comedy." Making the brothers "psychiatrists" doesn't make the show any more cerebra. The bulls are still stalking the heifers and the heifers continue to dodge, duck and pretend not to be interested…

Both shows are kinda fun. In many, many comedy shows, there's always one place where one character says to the other "What is wrong with you?" It's a great line — in my opinion — and one that was spoken to me by a friend to whom I showed a draft of this column.

