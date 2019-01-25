Viewing the Field

Folks, it's been awhile since I gave you an update on Giant Clawsway, the Thoroughbred race colt that I own a 10 percent racing interest in.

Reports from the colt's trainer, Trey Nimm, at Murchison, Texas, are all good. The colt is wintering on pasture with five other race horses and Trey sez he's the "boss hoss" in the pasture. Having an assertive, competitive demeanor is a good trait for Giant Clawsway, I'm told, because it might indicate a willingness to "will" himself to be first at the finish line at the track. Only time will tell about that.

His trainer sez the colt is growing and maturing and will be a big race horse, probably 17 hands high. Being such a "big boy," he might mature a little later than some other horses.

The trainer will bring him off pasture in late winter or early spring and begin Giant Clawsway's official training to get ready to race for real. The prediction, if the colt stays healthy, his first race would be late in the summer.

That's one more good reason I'm already looking forward to winter being over.

•••

Recommended Stories For You

We got a 5-inch snow a week ago. It was pretty nasty. I got called out to pull two neighbors' cars out of the ditch. Luckily, I got the job done with my pickup, not the tractor.

The snowmelt has been steady and slow, which is making a big muddy, mucky mess out of everything. It's supposed to freeze up this weekend, so that should help a little. Makes me glad I'm not feeding or calving cows.

•••

If you stay abreast of the news, you'll know there's never a shortage of news articles — or so-called dietary experts espousing their views — about what we should be eating to extend our lives and/or save the world. The latest I've seen — it wuz published at yahoo.com — is a prediction that coming to dining tables everywhere by 2050 will be a diet of: porridge for breakfast, rice for lunch, a dinner of lentils and vegetables, and a single hamburger every few weeks, as a treat.

Here is a rundown of the daily meal plan that dozens of health and environment "experts" are urging the world to adopt in order to sustain a global population of 10 billion by mid-century, while reining in climate change and preventing millions of premature deaths each year. First, meat is (almost) out (because) livestock farming is catastrophic for the environment, producing up to 18 percent of global greenhouse gases and contributing to deforestation and water shortages. Under the new regimen, adults would be limited to 14 grams of red meat a day — and get no more than 30 calories from it. A quarter-pounder burger patty contains roughly 450 calories. The diet recommends no more than 29 grams of daily poultry — around one and a half chicken nuggets — and 13 grams of eggs, or just 1.5 a week.

But, the experts have good news for nut lovers. Healthy sources of fat such as nuts and seeds would receive a boost: You could eat up to 75 grams a day of peanuts, but would need to cut back on other unsaturated fats such as oily fish on those days. Ultimately the new diet could globally prevent up to 11.6 million premature deaths per year, according to its creators.

Well there you have it from the world's foremost human diet forecasters. My comments are these: First, I want to see the "experts" out in front of this trend to go on their recommended diet right now. I want to be led, not pushed.

Second, what's going to happen to all the world's pets. What are these pampered companions going to eat? Just veggies and nuts? Third, while I like nuts of all kinds — peanuts, walnuts and pecans, etc. — the kind that I like the very best are mountain oysters.

So, count me as against this predicted world diet.

•••

I recently finished a book entitled "Flyboys." It's a book written by James Bradley, the son of one of the Marines who raised the historic red, white and blue on the Pacific Island of Iwo Jim.

It's an absorbing bit of history about WWII in the Pacific. In the book, Bradley focuses on the young pilots — flyboys — who attacked the small island of ChiChi Jima and how they died or were rescued. One of the rescued flyboys was George Herbert Walker Bush. If Bush, our former president, had bailed out and landed closer to land, he would have suffered the same brutal fate of his fellow flyboys.

While focusing on the common family upbringings of the ChiChi Jima flyboys — young men 18 to 23 years old from places like Athol and Lebo, Kan., and Sedalia, Mo. — Bradley also tells the tale of how and why the Japanese became militarized, the inner workings of its military, the underpinnings of its brutality towards its conquered, and the reasons for its ultimate downfall.

To me, Flyboys is a book that reinforces the fact that this nation owes its present and its future to the members of the nation's Greatest Generation. Our debt of gratitude to that generation can never be fully repaid.

•••

Here are my words of wisdom for this week: Did you know 2.7 million kids have a parent in prison? The U.S. has 400,000 kids in foster care. Plus, 765,000 kids are separated from a military parent. And yet, the media laser focuses on 2,000 kids who are temporarily separated from illegal immigrants. Have a good 'un. ❖