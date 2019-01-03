What to write about?

Well, here I sit on this Thursday in late December wondering what column material I have to write about. NONE! I have none, gentle readers, so I will take this time to tell ya what I could write about if I thought it would pass with your approval. I could write something about the government shut down and the border wall. Frankly, I have grown weary of politics and politicians and their refusal to grow up, act like adults and get something done for ALL OF US!

I play the guitar and have since I was 16. I have had some really good Gibson, Martin and other reasonably decent instruments and grew tired of playing and traded them for pistols, shotguns or whatever. Presently I have a Larrivee French Canadian guitar.

It's a little pricey but I bought it used and have had it for three years now. I absolutely love the tone and how it plays, however, I have a passion for the Gibson J 45 as I have had a six and 12 string in that model and am getting weaker by the moment to go look at another to purchase. They can be a little pricey also. You wouldn't be interested in that so we won't write about that either.

Before I purchase anything of any value I have an issue with my teeth. I spent over $8,000 a couple of years ago getting caps on some of my teeth. I had my teeth cleaned a couple or three weeks back and the next time I flossed I snapped one of those capped teeth off at the gums. Back to the dentist (a different one) and it appears that I also have a cavity in another of the capped teeth and after spending a little over $3,000 I should be back to square one. Not much there of any interest!

Of course there is always the weather to discuss. The weather gal says tomorrow night it will be around four to five degrees above 0! It's DECEMBURRRR for sure and she also says we should expect a really cold winter for the remainder. How exciting.

If you remember I told you about Nugget, one of my horses, turning over a large empty water tub and draggin' it out in the pen with his teeth. He gets bored I reckon or maybe he thought he would find additional oats in it since that is where his oats are dumped in the morning for him to eat. Both my ponies scatter their oats so they eat from separate empty water tubs that would hold 100 gallons of water.

I didn't feed Nugget the last time he turned over his tub so he picks it up with his teeth and puts it back where it belongs. No issues with him until this morning. He decided to go into Howdy's stall and turn over his tub and drag it around to see if Howdy would get in trouble.

Poor Howdy! When I saw his tub turned over he looked at me with pleading eyes as if to say, "I DIDN'T DO THAT! NUGGET DID"! That's funny! I did feed Howdy his oats in spite of it all. Well, I think I have just run out of subjects that I decided not to write about as to keep from boring you too much. I'll do better next week, I promise. Until then, stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, get ready to rumble if necessary and I'll c. y'all, all y'all. ❖