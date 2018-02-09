Myrtle and Mabel, retired, widowed ranch women, recently joined the Hospitality House Senior Center in town. After spending what seemed like 100 years cooking for the three H's: HUSBAND, HIRED HANDS, HUNDREDS OF HOLIDAYS DOIN'S, AND COUNTLESS POTLUCKS — Myrtle and Mabel thoroughly enjoy taking advantage of the senior center's inexpensive meals.

While M & M are sociable, they also enjoy (or suffer from) a love of theater, especially comedy. Which statement explains how it came about that they contrived to put on a vaudeville show titled:

WHAT'S FUNNY ABOUT OLD AGE — WELL JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING.

Proceeds to benefit the center.

Here's one of the "song/act" skits done as a duet by M & M. (Props: canes, armless rocking chairs, newspaper. Myrtle carries a concertina).

Myrtle: Ya know Mabel, old age pretty much sucks.

Mabel: (pretending to read newspaper) "Well, it says here that regular naps prevent old age."

Myrtle: "Okay, but not while I'm driving." Concertina and thump cane.

Mabel: "Ya know Myrtle, I've learned that life is like a roll of toilet paper."

Myrtle: "Yeah? How's that?"

Mabel: "The closer it gets to the end, the faster it goes." Concertina and thump cane.

Myrtle: "Old age is kinda sad … I mean, I've had to dye my hair for the last 40 years."

Mabel: "It says here (reading newspaper) a Frenchman feller invented a cure for gray hair.

Myrtle: Really? What is it?

Mabel: The guillotine." Concertina and thump cane.

Mabel: "Well after all, Myrtle, maybe it's a good thing we're getting old and a little forgetful.

Myrtle: "Now, why ever'd you say somethin' like that?!"

Mabel: "Well, sooner or later we'll be put in a home for the dotty and demented. Heck, how much fun could it be if we're stuck in a geriatric ward just so's we could live a few extra years?!" concertina and thump cane.

Myrtle: "When I was in my middle years, I worried about stuff. But now I miss middle age. Back then, I believed I'd feel better in the morning." Concertina and thump cane.

Mabel: "My Granny was really old. She lived to almost a hundred and she was tough. She buried three husbands and two of them were just napping." Concertina and thump cane.

Myrtle: Ya know, Mabel, aging gracefully is the subtle way of saying you're slowly looking worse. Concertina and thump cane.

Mabel: When you're old, where should you keep your fire extinguisher?

Myrtle: Close to the candles on your birthday cake. Concertina and thump cane.

Mabel: Myrtle, do you remember your first car?

Myrtle: Yeah, it was a covered wagon. Concertina and thump cane.

Mabel: (sighing) Yeah, and nobody harasses you when you're old.

Myrtle & Mabel: (climbing to their feet, stepping to stage center, recite in unison):

"Hey, guys! When goin' out around the town Saturday night harassing … Remember us old gals a-lingerin' here And give us a squeeze in passing!"

… CURTAIN …

M & M freely admit they stole some of the jokes off the internet, but they don't care.

Their show was a satisfying success and now. Myrtle and Mabel are considering taking the play on the road to the Governor's Conference on Aging, senior citizen centers around the country and congress.❖