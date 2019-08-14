Oregon governor signs cage-free egg law

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has signed legislation to require all eggs produced or sold in the state to come from cage-free facilities.

The Humane Society of the United States, which championed the law, noted that the Oregon measure, which will go into effect at the end of 2023, means that Oregon will join with California and Washington to create a Pacific Coast bloc requiring cage-free eggs.

Humane Society President Kitty Block wrote, “There are 20 million birds raised within these three states, including four million in Oregon. And because these laws cover all eggs sold within the states and there are about 50 million people who live within them, we estimate that the laws will help an additional tens of millions more hens every year (per capita egg consumption equates to roughly one hen for every consumer). Very few efforts in the long history of the animal protection movement have benefited so many animals.”