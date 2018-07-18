Organic labels must be removed from fumigated imports

In a joint letter, linked below, to all Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act licensees, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Fair Trade Practices Program and National Organic Program remind U.S. importers that agricultural products treated with a substance prohibited by the USDA organic regulations, or that undergo ionizing radiation, may not be sold, labeled or represented as organic.

PACA licensees who sell or label such treated products as organic may be subject to penalties under the Organic Foods Production Act and the PACA.

PACA licensed individuals and firms may broker, handle or sell organic agricultural products. PACA licensees who broker organic imports may not need to be certified as organic, however, they are responsible for ensuring that imported organic commodities comply with all the requirements of the USDA organic regulations.

AMS enforces the USDA organic regulations for domestic and imported organic agricultural products through the National Organic Program. For additional information see the Joint Letter on Fumigation of Organic Products.