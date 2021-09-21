Organizers unveil lineup for the XXVII Range Beef Cow Symposium

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Cattle ranchers and industry professionals are invited to hear the latest cutting-edge information and updates for their businesses at the upcoming Range Beef Cow Symposium Nov. 16-17 at The Monument (formerly the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center) in Rapid City, S.D.

“The Range Beef Cow Symposium has been popular through the years with cattle producers and agriculture professionals who support the beef cattle industry because of two major parts: presentations and speakers that are top-notch, and a trade show with commercial displays from many segments of the industry,” says Ken Olson, South Dakota State University Extension Beef Specialist.

This year’s program will provide science-based information from the following nationally and internationally known speakers:

Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University agriculture economist, will examine the influence recent cattle supply chain disruptions have had on the cattle industry.

Patrick Linnell, CattleFax analyst, will provide a cattle and beef market outlook.

Amanda Blair, professor and SDSU Extension meat science specialist, and Christina Baker, SDSU Extension meat science field specialist, will discuss cattle management considerations for local, direct marketing of beef.

Ryan Rhoades, associate professor and Colorado State University Extension beef specialist, and Hector Menendez, assistant professor and SDSU Extension livestock grazing specialist, will evaluate the use of a systems approach to feeding cows during feed shortages, such as drought.

A panel of legislators and cattle producers will discuss the implications of the state ballot initiative process on policy that affects the cattle industry.

New precision agriculture equipment and tools for the cattle industry will be demonstrated.

In addition, numerous other speakers will present up-to-date information on topics related to cow-calf production and marketing.

The RBCS is organized by the Extension services and animal science departments of SDSU, Colorado State University, the University of Wyoming and the University of Nebraska. The biennial symposium has been recognized nationally for its hands-on education and practical production management information since the first symposium was held in Chadron, Neb. in 1969. It has been said that ranchers come to the RBCS for their “in-service training.”

BULL PEN SESSIONS

One of the most popular aspects of the RBCS are the “Bull Pen Sessions,” where the invited speakers are available for informal question-and-answer sessions each afternoon of the symposium. Many consider the Bull Pen Sessions to be the most-valuable part of the symposium. This is a time for attendees to have considerable discussion with the speakers and an opportunity to ask specific questions.

In addition to the speakers and Bull Pen Sessions, commercial trade show displays representing many segments of the industry are an integral part of the symposium. Exhibitors will be present to discuss their products and services.

A complete listing of the program, registration and hotel information can be found on the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/event/range-beef-cow-symposium-2021). Registration prior to Nov. 1 is available for $95 for the first person from an operation and $70 for each additional person. Student registration is $65 per student. Single-day registration passes are available for $55. Late registration prices increase after Nov. 1 and will be available at the door.

To learn more about the entire program, contact Olson at (605) 394-2236 or Kenneth.Olson@sdstate.edu or Julie Walker, Professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist at (605) 688-5458 or Julie.Walker@sdstate.edu .