Osage County, Oklahoma, men charged in cattle thefts, sold stolen cattle in Okla., and Kan.

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Cody Joseph Porter, 32, of Sperry and Michael Joseph Demaro, 43, of Skiatook were charged in August with five counts of larceny of domestic animals (livestock). The charges are the result of an investigation led by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier.

The investigation was initiated after a series of cattle thefts in late June near Avant, in southern Osage County. According to Perrier, he received complaints from three separate victims in the area who alleged that calves had been stolen from their pastures. He soon discovered that the missing cattle had been sold through several different livestock auction markets in Northeastern Oklahoma and Southern Kansas. Records from the auction markets tied Porter and Demaro to the crimes. The investigation also revealed several related cattle and equipment thefts across Oklahoma.

On June 5, 2018, the two suspects were reportedly seen in possession of a stolen stock trailer loaded with stolen livestock near Shawnee. Demaro was arrested later the same day by Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies after attempting to evade arrest for several hours. Porter managed to elude authorities until July 10, 2018, when he was arrested in Owasso by TSCRA Special Rangers and Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Special Agents. Porter was booked into the Logan County Jail and later transferred to Pottawatomie County.

Since their arrest, both men have been incarcerated in other jurisdictions and are awaiting arraignment in Osage County. After the arraignment, Porter will be held on a $70,000 bond and Demaro on a $25,000 bond. The two men will face five counts of larceny of domestic animals (livestock), a felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison on each count. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

"This case is a perfect example of numerous agencies across the state working cooperatively to recover stolen livestock and property," said Perrier. "Through the hard work and dedication of many agencies and individuals across Oklahoma we were able to bring those responsible to justice."

TSCRA would like to thank everyone involved in the case, especially the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Daniel Brasheer, Investigators Steve Talbert and William Gee, the Skiatook Police Department and Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Special Agents for their assistance in the joint investigation.