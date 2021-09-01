Osborne County, Kan., designated as a primary natural disaster area
This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Impacted Area: Kansas
Triggering Disaster: Excessive rain and flash flooding that occurred from May 16 through May 20, 2021.
Application Deadline: April 11, 2022
Primary County Eligible: Osborne
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: Ellis, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Rooks, Russell and Smith
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
