TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 02/16/0022

Location: Mason City, Neb.

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

The crowd gathered in to enjoy lunch before the sale the started.



Averages

148 yearling bulls Avg. $6,574.00

28 open heifers Avg. $2,428.00

176 total head Avg. $5,914.00

Top Bulls:

Lot 73 O A Fortune 491 Sold for $30,000.00 to Amdahl Angus — Rapid City, SD and Green Mountain Angus — Ryegate, MT

Lot 30 O A Blackhawk 161 Sold for $21,000.00 to Kathol Farms — Hartington, NE

Lot 64 O A Entice 151 Sold for $16,000.00 to Kathol Farms — Hartington, NE

Lot 15 O A Big Valley 901 Sold for $16,000.00 to Mart McNutt — Sutherland, NE

Lot 78 O A Fortune 1411 Sold for $15,500.00 to Kathol Farms — Hartington, NE

Lot 80 O A Fortune 1561 Sold for $15,000.00 to Bart Deterding — Cambridge, NE

Lot 55 O A Blackhawk 1021 Sold for $15,000.00 to Mart Mcnutt — Sutherland, NE

Top Open Heifer:

Lot 176 O A Wetonkas Erica 1551 Sold for $5,250.00 to Strake Ranch — Stuart, NE

Comments

The Ostrand Angus 21st Annual Production Sale brought an offering of 150 head of bulls and 30 head of registered open females that were deep in quality from end to end. Congrats to the Ostrand family on a great sale.