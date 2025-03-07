Ostrand Angus Annual Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 02/19/2025
- Location: at the ranch – Mason City, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
- Averages:
146 Angus Bulls averaged $8,541
60 Registered Open Heifers averaged $3,825
Top Bulls:
Lot 2 – $24,000. OA Big Valley 854; DOB: 1/8/24; Sire: Connealy Big Valley; MGS: Connealy Arsenal 2174. Sold to Bart Deterding of Cambridge, Neb.
Lot 12 – $21,000. OA Big Valley 2174; DOB: 1/28/24; Sire: Connealy Big Valley; MGS: Connealy Arsenal 2174. Sold to Mart McNutt of Sutherland, Neb.
Lot 58 – $21,000. OA Pacific 914; DOB: 1/7/24; Sire: Sterling Pacific 904; MGS: L/R Shaman 4036. Sold to Flag Ranch of Torrington, Wyo.
Lot 97 -$20,000. OA Deep River 1184; DOB: 12/31/23; Sire: Ellingson Deep River; MGS: Connealy Big Valley. Sold to Mart McNutt of Sutherland, Neb.
Top Heifers:
Lot 152 – $8,500. OA Lassie 124; DOB: 12/12/23; Sire: Yon Flagship; MGS: Connealy Blackhawk 6198. Sold to Straka Ranch of Stuart, Neb.
Lot 154 – $7,500. OA Pleasant Mary 324; DOB: 12/14/23; Sire: VAR Conclusion 0234; MGS: Sterling Pacific 904. Sold to Bradley Christensen of Loup City, Neb.
Lot 162 – $7,500. OA Prim Lassie 1034; DOB: 1/16/24; Sire: Poss Maverick; MGS: Connealy Blackhaw 6198. Sold to Kathol Farms of Hartington, Neb.
- Comments:
The Ostrand family welcomed a large crowd to their new sale facility at the ranch near Mason City, Neb. The weather was frigid, but the crowd packed in the barn and the bidding was hot. The offering was stout from top to bottom, and the quality was reflected with the sale results. Congratulations to everyone involved on an outstanding sale.