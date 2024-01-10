OTA hires Nebraskan as co-CEO

Dillon

The Organic Trade Association has hired Matthew Dillon to be co-CEO with Tom Chapman, who joined the organization in April 2022.

OTA said, “Dillon was raised in an agricultural family and community in Nebraska and has held diverse roles in organic food and farming, working from seed to shelf. He headed Abundant Life Seed, one of the first certified seed companies in the U.S., and founded Organic Seed Alliance. He worked for over 10 years at Clif Bar & Company in several roles including vice president of impact and government affairs. He most recently served as chief sustainability officer for organic poultry producer Farmer Focus.”

Chapman will lead the association’s regulatory and technical affairs work, oversee the development of association programs and products and will be responsible for operations and financial management. Dillon will oversee the organization’s public relations, policy agenda, member engagement and fundraising.

Tracy Favre, president of OTA’s board of directors, said in the announcement, “Moving to co-CEOs broadens OTA’s ability to effectively represent our members in the growing and evolving organic sector. The timing is right for this change, and the entire board of directors is supportive of this evolution in our leadership.”