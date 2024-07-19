Other end of tax equation in Nebraska

By now, most property owners have received their valuation notices from their county assessors. And as expected, the valuations have increased.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue has reported that the total value of agricultural land statewide has risen by 11.23% compared to last year. Moreover, residential properties have seen a significant increase of 9.17%, while commercial properties rose 7.73%.

These figures clearly indicate the positive growth and value appreciation in the real estate market. With most investments, a 10% boost in asset value is welcomed with open arms. However, that’s not the case for property owners in Nebraska who have grown weary of seeing their property taxes skyrocket due to the frequent hikes in property valuations.

It’s understandable that many Nebraskans feel uneasy when they receive their valuation notices, but it’s crucial to keep in mind that higher property valuations do not automatically result in higher taxes.

The responsibility for determining tax rates lies with our local elected leaders, not the valuations themselves. Valuations simply tell these officials about the available taxable resources that can be used to fund and support local government, such as cities, counties, schools and natural resources districts.

The decision of how much of the taxable value is utilized and converted into property tax collections ultimately rests on the shoulders of those who set local budgets and determine the accompanying levy or tax rate.

If property valuations increase and local officials don’t lower levies/tax rates, property taxes go up. And up they have gone. The total statewide value of taxable property increased more than 72% cumulatively over the last 10 years.

In parallel, the total statewide property taxes levied over that same period increased from $3.4 billion in 2013 to topping $5.3 billion in 2023. This alarming trend calls for immediate action to address the burden placed on property owners.

While Nebraskans haven’t felt the full brunt of those tax increases thanks in part to Farm Bureau-supported tax relief initiatives adopted by the legislature and the governor in recent years, it is crucial to continue working towards reducing the property tax burden for Nebraskans.

Local elected leaders throughout the state are currently in the process of developing budgets for their respective government entities for the upcoming year and examining changes to their levy/tax rate.

As taxpayers, it is crucial for us to voice our opinions and remind these leaders of the importance of fiscal responsibility. We must urge them to prioritize holding the line on spending and ensure that as property valuations increase, levies and tax rates decrease accordingly. This is the only way to prevent property taxes from skyrocketing uncontrollably.

Remaining silent will only perpetuate the current situation. While every political subdivision and school is different, history suggests that Nebraska’s political subdivisions collectively are very comfortable tapping taxpayers.

For perspective, the average annual rate of inflation over the last 10 years was 2.82%. Yet the average annual rate of property tax increase statewide over that time was 4.55%. This suggests that local governments have been adding additional expenses on top of essential ones.

We’ve often heard the phrase that many hands doing just a little can add up to a lot. The same holds true with taxes. If every government subdivision adds a little, the combined tax burden for Nebraskans is a lot.

While K-12 schools are the largest taxing entity, consistently accounting for 60% of total property taxes collected, no taxing entity should be exempt from the call for fiscal restraint. Let us make our voices heard and demand responsible financial practices from our elected leaders.

Controlling local spending is crucial in addressing our property tax issue in Nebraska, but the legislature also plays a significant role. The local taxing entities were established by the legislature, which determines how they operate and are funded.

If measures were taken during the 2024 legislative session to reduce local levies considering increased property values, we’d have less angst and cringe among taxpayers for the good news that their property is more valuable. That’s why Nebraska Farm Bureau is continuing its work with state senators and the governor to find long-term solutions to our property tax problem.

In the meantime, it’s essential that Nebraskans communicate their opinions with local decision makers. After all, it’s our tax money and our right.

McHargue is from Central City and is president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.