Our state and country are in moral decline

Every Tuesday morning, I take solace in attending a prayer breakfast with some of my fellow colleagues here at the Colorado State Capitol. The issues we see here under the gold dome and around the Denver area have really started to wear on my spiritual health and well-being. I am not sure if it was something that was said or if it was due to the atmosphere, but last Tuesday morning I felt an internal push to do more than to just ponder about the issue we, as a society, find ourselves in.

I felt compelled to speak up during the third reading today against HB23-1219 (Waiting Period to Deliver a Firearm). Speaking up during third readings is something that I had seldom done in my last four years when I served in the House; however, a question was stuck on my mind that I just had to vocalize. What did we not have 100 years ago?

We didn’t have gun-free zones. We had a citizenry who knew about guns and respected them. We didn’t have rampant mental health and drug issues in our state and country. We had a community who we could trust and seek for guidance. We didn’t have a dysfunctional household dynamic; now the family structure of this country is being obliterated. We had and honored the father figure who was at the center of teaching their kids right from wrong.

There have been several bills run through this building (some that I have been a part of) to get at the cause of the problem. This bill is just another Band-Aid. This is just another treatment of the effect and not the cause, and until we get down to that root cause, we will continue to have these issues. This bill is legislating behavior; we all know how that turns out. You cannot legislate behavior.

I strongly believe that when we get right down to the very center of this problem, it is a moral and a spiritual problem. This country has moved further and further away from God and His principles and teachings. Until we get right with God, in our souls, there is always going to be a hole. A lot of times that hole is filled with anger and wrong-doing.

We, my Republican colleagues and I, were raised with the fundamental principles of our Constitution and of our God, and we believe that the second amendment shall not be infringed.

By Sen. Rod Pelton, Senate District 35, Colorado

Every Colorado voter and citizen must be treated equal

The Colorado legislature and Gov. Jared Polis should pass a law requiring equal exposure of every person living in the state to the reintroduction of wolves. No one should be exempt to every bit of activity and news about resident wolves.

Wolves must be reintroduced into all wildlife areas and public parks in every city. The state must staff every wolf area with several employees to collar, electronic monitor, capture, and cage and relocate bad wolves.

Colorado voters and citizens must also be policed to protect the wolves. Harassing wolves shall not be allowed and penalties must be especially harsh.

We need to prepare ourselves for the reintroduction of the grizzly bear.

We all laughed about the reintroduction of the wolves. Now we must look forward to the next great Denver voting population dream.

By Bernard Parsons, a resident of Arizona but a Colorado voter.