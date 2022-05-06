Out with the old and in with the new

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The newly revamped Dairy Discovery Zone, the traveling exhibit created by Dairy MAX promoting interactive dairy education, has made its appearance and is here to stay. The exhibit has been around for 10 years to connect with consumers where they are. While the old exhibit was great for its time, the third rendition of the exhibit is fresh and attracts newcomers.

In 2021, the Dairy Discovery Zone exhibit was revamped and made its debut at the 2021 State Fair of Texas, where the first exhibit appeared nearly a decade ago. Since then, the exhibit has traveled many miles from the National Western Stock Show to San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and recently ended the spring season at Rodeo Austin.

Since its debut at the State Fair of Texas, the revamped exhibit has reached over 200,000 guests, averaging about 50,500 visitors for four venues. Previously at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, the guest impressions were up 95% from the previous year due to the new design and ideal venue placement at the exhibit grounds. Feedback from the visitors has been positive, and many guests who see the old 1965 milk truck share their stories about growing up and seeing an old milk truck themselves. “We have at least two people a day come up to us and share how they remember purchasing milk from an old milk truck or know someone who drove a milk truck years ago,” said Adrian Castresana, director of consumer experience and events for Dairy MAX. The exhibit also attracts onlookers as it travels from venue to venue.

Another unique thing about the Dairy Discovery Zone exhibit’s new rendition allows for the opportunity to be at more venues and the flexibility to cover venues that overlap each other. Different parts of the exhibit can be in two places at once. While one part of the Dairy Discovery Zone exhibit is at the Colorado State Fair, another part of the exhibit can be at another event because they fall during the same timeframe. This creates opportunities for the exhibit to reach more consumers in different areas of Dairy MAX’s eight-state region and beyond.

Not only does the appearance of the exhibit create a nostalgic feel, but it has something for everyone. From interactive games attracting gamers or activities for families and their kids to participate in, the DDZ exhibit is one of a kind, creating memorable experiences and teaching the benefits of eating dairy. The new Dairy Discovery Zone exhibit is already paying off and has most recently won “Most Educational Exhibit” at the 2022 National Western Stock Show.

This isn’t the first time that the Dairy Discovery Zone exhibit has attracted the eyes of others. The exhibit has picked up press from numerous news sources and was featured on FOX 31 in Denver. While the Dairy Discovery Zone exhibit was at Rodeo Austin this year, many local influencers shared about the exhibit on their social media platforms through posts and stories, as well as, through their email blasts. Additional awareness of the Dairy Discovery Zone and its participation at Rodeo Austin has been seen across the state through those influencers.

Whether you see the Dairy Discovery Zone exhibit from a social media post or at the most recent stock show, the exhibit is not one you will want to miss. For more information about the Dairy Discovery Zone exhibit or about the work Dairy MAX is doing for consumers, visit DairyDiscoveryZone.com.