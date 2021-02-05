Outstanding quality displayed during Gelbvieh and Balancer National Pen Show

The Gelbvieh and Balancer Pen Show took place at the Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. A total of 14 pens were entered in this year’s show, which included three pens of heifers and 11 pens of bulls. Kyle Conley of Sulphur, Okla., was chosen to judge the shows.

The grand champion pen of three Gelbvieh heifers was exhibited by Judd Ranch, Pomona, Kan. These January 2020 born females were all sired by JRI General Patton 213B97 ET. This pen averaged 1,001 pounds with an average weight per day of age of 3.14 pounds per day. This champion pen scanned with an average ribeye area of 12.88 square inches, 4.05% intramuscular fat (IMF), and 0.36 inches rib fat.

Circle S Ranch of Canton, Kan., exhibited the reserve champion pen of three Gelbvieh heifers. These females ranged in age from February to March of 2020, with an average pen weight of 828 pounds and an average of 2.33 pounds per day of age. The pen’s average ultrasound scans were: 12.54 square inches ribeye area, 2.84% IMF, and 0.20 inches rib fat.

The champion pen of five Gelbvieh heifers went to Judd Ranch of Pomona, Kan. This group of females were born in January of 2020, with an average pen weight of 982 pounds and an average weight per day of age of 2.76 pounds. The average scanned ribeye area was 12.31 square inches, 3.94% IMF, and 0.35 inches rib fat.

In the bull pen show, Judd Ranch of Pomona, Kan., exhibited the champion pen of three Gelbvieh bulls. These bulls ranged in age from January to February 2020, with an average pen weight of 1,248 pounds and an average of 3.68 pounds per day of age. The average ultrasound scan data was as follows: ribeye area of 14.78 square inches, 3.94% IMF, and 0.28 inches rib fat.

The reserve champion pen of three Gelbvieh bulls went to Circle S Ranch from Canton, Kan. This pen of bulls also ranged in age from January to February 2020, with an average pen weight of 1,072 pounds and 3.27 pounds per day of age. The average ultrasound ribeye area was 14.01 square inches, 2.97% IMF, and an average rib fat of 0.20 inches.

The champion pen of five Gelbvieh bulls was exhibited by Judd Ranch of Pomona, Kan. These bulls were born from January to February of 2020. The average pen weight was 1,177 pounds with an average weight per day of age of 3.50 pounds. The average ultrasound scans were: 15.28 square inches for ribeye area, 3.40% IMF, and 0.27 inches for rib fat.

For the Balancer pen show, the champion pen of three Balancer bulls was exhibited by Taubenheim Gelbvieh in Amherst, Neb. The bulls were born from January to February of 2020, with an average pen weight of 1,149 pounds and an average weight per day of age of 3.39 pounds. The ultrasound scan averages were: 16.02 square inches ribeye area, 3.53% IMF, and 0.26 inches rib fat.

Cedar Top Ranch of Stapleton, Neb., exhibited the reserve champion pen of three Balancer bulls. These bulls were born in April 2020. Their average pen weight was 949 pounds with an average weight per day of age of 3.73 pounds. The average ultrasound ribeye area was 12.80 square inches, 3.17% IMF, and 0.27 inches rib fat.

Warner Beef Genetics of Arapahoe, Neb., exhibited the champion pen of five Balancer bulls. This pen was born in February and March of 2020 with an average pen weight of 1,133 pounds and an average weight per day of age of 3.48 pounds. The average ultrasound scans were as follows: 15.42 square inches of ribeye area, 3.65% IMF, and 0.31 inches of rib fat.

The reserve champion pen of five Balancer bulls went to Judd Ranch of Pomona, Kan. This pen was composed of December 2019 and January 2020 born bulls with an average pen weight of 1,320 pounds and an average weight per day of age of 3.51 pounds. The average ultrasound ribeye area was 15.68 square inches, 3.49% IMF, and 0.24 inches of rib fat.