Over 10M strong for commonsense management of wild horses

WASHINGTON – This week, the National Horse and Burro Rangeland Management Coalition submitted public testimony to the Bureau of Land Management on the current state of our nation's rangelands.

Representing over 10 million Americans and 18 national organizations, the coalition includes sportsmen, livestock growers, state and local governments, resource management specialists, professional land managers, and others concerned with the management of horses and burros in a commonsense and ecologically sound way.

In the testimony, NHBRMC Chair Ethan Lane and Vice Chair Lia Biondo state:

"We understand that the recent recommendations were not easy ones to make, but are critical and were undertaken only after careful review of the dire situation facing the wild horse and burro herds, native wildlife and our public rangelands. Because it reflects original congressional intent and will help resolve the current wild horse and burro overpopulation crisis, our coalition supports the advisory board's recommendations.

"Unfortunately, since that recommendation in 2016, the on-range population of horses and burros grew from 67,027 to 81,951 (as of March 1, 2018). The lack of actionable steps taken to reduce on-range population only exacerbates the current crisis. The board should continue making bold recommendations to encourage the administration to act."