Over 300 groups call on Congress to pass robust farm bill

As the farm bill has faced delays, producers across the country have experienced headwinds, ranging from extreme weather to high input costs to uncertain global demand to supply chain disruptions. File Photo

Citing worsening economic conditions impacting the nation’s farmers, over 300 national and state groups sent a letter to congressional leaders today, Sept. 9, calling on them to pass the farm bill before year’s end.

Signatories included groups representing farmers, livestock and specialty crop producers, lenders and other essential stakeholders in agricultural communities across the U.S. Commodity and lending groups will head to the Capitol en masse this week to advocate for passage of the legislation with a stronger agricultural safety net.

"It is critical that Congress pass a new farm bill that strengthens the safety net as many producers are facing multiple years of not being profitable, and this is causing their overall financial situation to deteriorate," the letter said. "Some will have challenges as they seek operating credit for the 2025 crop year."

The farm bill is typically passed every five years and supports the nation’s farmers, ranchers and forest stewards through a variety of safety net, credit, conservation and other critical programs. The law was originally scheduled for reauthorization in 2023. Last November, Congress voted to extend the existing legislation to Sept. 30, 2024. Since that point, the leadership from both parties on the Senate and House Agriculture Committees have worked to push the legislation forward.

Since the beginning of the year, the harvest price of major crops traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Intercontinental Exchange have fallen by an average of 21% while total production costs remain near record levels.

Farmers and their allies say these challenges have exposed areas of the farm bill that need to be strengthened.

"Since the 2018 farm bill was signed into law, we have realized considerable gaps in the farm safety net due to sharply changing conditions, including the trade war with China, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, COVID-19 and related supply chain challenges, rising foreign subsidies, tariffs, non-tariff trade barriers and other harmful practices," the letter said. "These conditions seriously tested the effectiveness of the 2018 farm bill, and it was only by the aggressive use of supplemental assistance that many farms survived."

The letter noted that the outlook for farm country is even more daunting, as the USDA-projected market prices for the 2024 crop are well below costs of production, and current projections paint another bleak picture for 2025.

"The farm bill reauthorization provides an opportunity for Congress to address serious challenges in agriculture," the letter said. "A durable farm safety net, along with risk management tools like a strong federal crop insurance program, voluntary and locally led incentive-based conservation programs, and enhanced international marketing and promotion programs, will be critical in shoring up America's farm families and rural communities, which otherwise face an uncertain — and potentially calamitous — future."

Read the full letter here :

As representatives of farmers, livestock and specialty crop producers, lenders, and other essential

stakeholders in agricultural communities across the United States, we write to express our strong

support for advancing a meaningful farm bill in 2024 that addresses worsening conditions in

farm country. Given the enormous challenges facing production agriculture — including a farm

economy that has taken a downward spiral — it is imperative Congress act before year’s end to

strengthen farm policy for America’s farmers. It is critical that Congress pass a new farm bill that

strengthens the safety net as many producers are facing multiple years of not being profitable and

this is causing their overall financial situation to deteriorate. Some will have challenges as they

seek operating credit for the 2025 crop year.

We were encouraged to see farm bill proposals released by leadership of the House and Senate

committees of jurisdiction in May and June. We were especially pleased to see swift movement

in the House Committee on Agriculture and the resulting bipartisan vote of approval for the

Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024. The committee-passed bill addresses many of

the significant challenges our members face.

Throughout the life of the current farm bill, producers across the country have experienced

powerful headwinds, ranging from extreme weather to high input costs to uncertain global

demand to supply chain disruptions. Farmers are struggling, and the decline in the farm economy

is real. Estimated 2024 net farm income for U.S. agriculture is projected to be down $55.61

billion, a more than 27% drop from the 2022 level, according to the U.S. Department of

Agriculture. Since the beginning of the year, the harvest price of major crops traded on

the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Intercontinental Exchange have fallen by an average

of 21% while total production costs remain near record levels. Despite these factors, USDA

projects that federal support for production agriculture in 2024 will be at its lowest since 1982.

Since the 2018 farm bill was signed into law, we have realized considerable gaps in the farm

safety net due to sharply changing conditions, including the trade war with China, the Russian

invasion of Ukraine, COVID-19 and related supply chain challenges, rising foreign subsidies,

tariffs, non-tariff trade barriers and other harmful practices. These conditions seriously tested the

effectiveness of the 2018 farm bill, and it was only by the aggressive use of supplemental

assistance that many farms survived.

The outlook for farm country at this current point is even more daunting. USDA-projected

market prices for the 2024 crop are well below costs of production, and current projections paint

another bleak picture for 2025. USDA forecasts the U.S. will again face an agricultural trade

deficit amounting to a record $42.5 billion this year. All the while, the safety net provisions in

current law have not kept pace with inflation and are at this point far below the threshold

necessary to provide effective relief to our farmers. Meanwhile, USDA forecasts that farm sector

debt will reach $540.8 billion in 2024, its highest inflation-adjusted level since at least 1970.

The farm bill reauthorization provides an opportunity for Congress to address serious challenges

in agriculture. A durable farm safety net, along with risk management tools like a strong federal

crop insurance program, voluntary and locally led incentive-based conservation programs, and

enhanced international marketing and promotion programs, will be critical in shoring up

America’s farm families and rural communities, which otherwise face an uncertain — and

potentially calamitous — future.

We appreciate the efforts of committee leaders to develop a farm bill and their recognition of

farmers’ contributions to provide food, feed, fuel, and fiber to consumers here at home and

abroad. Congress must act before year’s end to strengthen farm policy for America’s farmers,

and we remain committed to assisting in this effort. Failing to reauthorize a farm bill without

meaningful investments in commodity programs and crop insurance, or settling for a simple

extension of current law, would leave thousands of family farms with no options to continue

producing for this nation in 2025 and beyond.