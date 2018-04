Pallone, Peterson urge Trump to stop RFS waivers

Energy and Commerce Committee ranking member Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and House Agriculture Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn., sent a letter to President Donald Trump last week urging him to "instruct" the Environmental Protection Agency to stop issuing waivers to fuel refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program.

"Misuse of the small refiner exemption to reduce renewable fuel volumes undermines the goal of the RFS program, creates uncertainty and economic hardship in the agricultural community, and gives unfair advantage to specific facilities within the refining sector," Pallone and Peterson wrote to Trump.

"In addition, the lack of transparency and public accountability related to the granting of these waivers creates the appearance of partiality to favored interests."