Pan-Roasted Chicken and Vegetables | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
May 28, 2018
2 pounds red potatoes (about 6 medium), cut into 3/4-inch pieces
1 large onion, coarsely chopped
2 tbsp. olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/4 tsp. salt, divided
1 ttsp. dried rosemary, crushed, divided
3/4 tsp. pepper, divided
1/2 tsp. paprika
6 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2-1/4 pounds), skin removed
6 c. fresh baby spinach
Preheat oven to 425°.
In a large bowl, combine potatoes, onion, oil, garlic, 3/4 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. rosemary and 1/2 tsp. pepper; toss to coat.
Transfer to a 15×10-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray.
In a small bowl, mix paprika and the remaining salt, rosemary and
pepper.
Sprinkle chicken with paprika mixture; arrange over vegetables.
Roast 35-40 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads
170-175 degrees and vegetables are just tender.
Remove chicken to a serving platter; keep warm.
Top vegetables with spinach.
Roast 8-10 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender and
spinach is wilted.
Stir vegetables to combine; serve with chicken.