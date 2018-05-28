Pan-Roasted Chicken and Vegetables | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 pounds red potatoes (about 6 medium), cut into 3/4-inch pieces

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

2 tbsp. olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/4 tsp. salt, divided

1 ttsp. dried rosemary, crushed, divided

3/4 tsp. pepper, divided

1/2 tsp. paprika

6 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2-1/4 pounds), skin removed

6 c. fresh baby spinach

Preheat oven to 425°.

In a large bowl, combine potatoes, onion, oil, garlic, 3/4 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. rosemary and 1/2 tsp. pepper; toss to coat.

Transfer to a 15×10-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray.

In a small bowl, mix paprika and the remaining salt, rosemary and

pepper.

Sprinkle chicken with paprika mixture; arrange over vegetables.

Roast 35-40 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads

170-175 degrees and vegetables are just tender.

Remove chicken to a serving platter; keep warm.

Top vegetables with spinach.

Roast 8-10 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender and

spinach is wilted.

Stir vegetables to combine; serve with chicken.