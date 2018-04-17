Panhandle 4-H groups organize supply drive for children in need

April 28 is the 4-H National Day of Service. Last year, 4-H groups in the Panhandle Extension District organized Dollars for Doughnuts to help raise funds for families affected by the Ash Hollow Fires. This year, Panhandle 4-Hers are focusing on Finders Keepers, a Panhandle-based children's outreach organization that specializes in providing essentials to children and families in need, which often include families involved in foster care.

Children who are unexpectedly removed from their homes (for safety reasons) often have to leave with a handful of belongings and the clothes on their backs. The people who volunteer to be their temporary caregivers don't always have things on hand (clothes, bedding, toys) appropriate for the child's age group or gender. Groups like Finders Keepers try to keep a rotating pool of supplies on hand for their foster care community members to use when faced with these situations.

4-H clubs and members across the Panhandle have organized drop-off locations for donated items. Suggested items include, diapers, formula and other infant items, new socks and undergarments, new or gently used clothes, shoes, coats, toys, games, books, school, art supplies, backpacks, bags, tote boxes, and new toothbrushes and toiletry items.

Once these items have been collected in their respective counties, they will be delivered to the Finders Keepers Gering location (Northfield Church, Gering). Finders Keepers holds at least three seasonal giveaway events each year to make the donated items available to families that need them. Volunteers can also coordinate item deliveries on an as-needed basis.

Keep an eye out for information posted in your county about drop-off locations or contact your local Extension Office for more information. More information about Finders Keepers is available at their Facebook page or website at https://www.facebook.com/Finders-Keepers-Childrens-Outreach-1903916593208799/.

The Panhandle Extension District includes these counties: Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Morrill, Kimball, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux and Thomas.