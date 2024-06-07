Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center awards scholarships

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center awarded Delaney Pohl, Jadon Skavdahl, and William Skavdahl each $1,000 scholarship to any Nebraska University Campus.

All the scholarship awardees are planning on attending UNL.

Pohl is a 2024 Bridgeport High School graduate. She plans to pursue a degree in agronomy. “I want to use this degree to pursue a career in soil science in this area of the state.”

“I plan to carry on my family’s ranching legacy in western Nebraska,” said Jadon Skavdahl of Sioux County. He’ll be majoring in applied sciences through the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at UNL.

Skavdahl, who also graduated with the class of 2024 from Sioux County High School, seeks to expand his knowledge and commitment to agriculture at UNL. “I plan to major in agribusiness and receive a minor in animal science. After graduating college, I plan to return to the Panhandle and ranch.”

The Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center in Scottsbluff is proud to sponsor these youth and encourage them to pursue their goals.

Angus Media names Lemon as president

The Angus Media board of directors recently named Benjie Lemon as president of the organization to guide the company as it delivers industry-leading information and marketing to the beef industry.

An agricultural media veteran, Lemon has spent 18 years helping the equine industry advance their media offerings and improving the ways they can connect.

“Benjie will be a great fit in the Angus family. He is an experienced leader, has significant knowledge in delivering innovative media solutions, and has strong cattle industry roots,” said Mark McCully, vice chairman on the Angus Media board of directors and chief executive officer for the American Angus Association.

Most recently Lemon was group publisher with the Equine Network, the largest subscription and membership-based organization for equine enthusiasts delivering content, competition, commerce and community for the equine world through both print and digital media.

“In particular, Benjie has extensive experience with integrating different business units and media solutions into a seamless customer experience and this will be a great asset for customers of Angus Media,” McCully said.

Lemon said he is eager to help advance the mission of Angus Media. “I look forward to capitalizing on my experience helping Angus breeders,” Lemon said.

Lemon has deep roots in the cattle industry. Prior to working with Equine Network, Lemon held two different roles at the North American Limousin Foundation. He was a director Member Relations and director of Commercial Industry Relations.

“It’s great to come full circle and be able to once again serve the beef industry in a professional capacity,” Lemon said. “The future is so bright with the Angus breed and I’m excited to be joining the Angus family.”

Lemon also has additional membership association experience, having worked for both the Colorado Livestock Association and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. He is a native of Colorado and a graduate of Colorado State University in Animal Science.

He and his wife, Laurie, have a daughter, Kallie who attends college in Nebraska. They will be relocating to the St. Joseph, Mo., area and he will begin his role on June 24.

Angus Media provides cutting-edge marketing services to the cattle industry, including publishing Angus Journal and Angus Beef Bulletin, and producing hundreds of sale books and websites annually.