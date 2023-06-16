Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center awards two $1,000 scholarships to area graduates 

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center is pleased to present two scholarships for $1,000 to high school seniors in the Panhandle of Nebraska to further their education.

Scholarship winners are:

Mackenzie Liakos, a Bridgeport High School senior, will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in agriculture education. She said after receiving her teaching certification, she plans to return to a rural area and be an agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor.

“I grew up on a fourth-generation family farm where we raised and fed cattle,” Liakos said. “We also grew corn, dry edible beans and sugar beets.” She grew her sweet corn, sold it in the summer, and owns a small cattle herd.

“This scholarship is important to me because it is an investment in my future. I appreciate everything the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center does to engage youth in agriculture, and this scholarship is a way that I can help do the same by inspiring the next generation of leaders through agriculture education,” Liakos said.

Braelyn Shrewsbury, a senior at Alliance High School, will be attending Eastern Wyoming College to pursue a degree in veterinary technology. She plans to return to the Alliance area and work at Alliance Animal Clinic as a licensed veterinary technician.

“My family runs a cattle operation which I spent lots of time as a kid helping out. The older I got and the more involved in sports I got, the harder it was for me to spend much time out at the family ranch, which is north of Ellsworth, Neb., She said. “FFA allowed me to compete in numerous contests giving me experiences with different career paths I may want to take.”

A visit to the vet’s office set her on the path to becoming a veterinary technician.

“I went with my dad to the vet’s office to watch my horse’s teeth get floated. And I saw a tech helping out, and I was very intrigued. I asked lots of questions about what they did, which led me to get an internship opportunity at Alliance Animal Clinic,” Shrewsbury said. “This opportunity showed me exactly how it would be in the real world, and I absolutely loved it.”

The UNL Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center Annual Student Scholarship is awarded to graduating high school seniors majoring in agronomy, ag economics, animal science, vet science, agriculture technology, or a related degree emphasizing agriculture.

Wyoming student awarded $2,500 Dairy MAX scholarship

Layne Burnett of Carpenter, Wyo., was selected to receive a 2023 Dairy MAX scholarship. Burnett is one of three students to receive a $2,500 scholarship award from Dairy MAX to go towards their college education. The Dairy MAX scholarship program honors dairy farmers’ commitment to their communities and giving back to the next generation.

“Dairy farmers know the value of investing in the future,” said Todd Green, vice president of industry image and relations at Dairy MAX. “The Dairy MAX scholarship program allows the organization to support the next generation of the dairy industry and play a role in these young people advancing their education. We are honored to have these three students represent Dairy MAX and the industry.”

Burnett grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Carpenter. When she is not busy with her various club involvements as a junior at Texas Tech University, Burnett can be found at the farm doing day-to-day tasks managing the herd and farm data. She is currently studying agricultural communications and plans to use her skills to serve the dairy industry.

“I am eager to use my developing communication skills to promote the dairy industry,” said Burnett. “Helping others is natural to me, and I have developed a fondness for those working in the dairy sector. These people played a key role in my upbringing and have made the dairy industry home to me. I would be honored to have a career serving them. Agricultural policy is one communications realm I am interested in, and I hope to be an impactful voice for dairy.”

A total of 24 scholarship applications underwent an in-depth judging process. To be eligible for the Dairy MAX scholarship, students must reside in the Dairy MAX region, be a graduating high school senior or undergraduate student currently enrolled in college and be a child of a dairy farmer, child of a dairy farm employee or an FFA/4-H dairy show participant.

“Burnett represents the dairy industry well. Her knowledge of the industry and efforts in furthering her education are what make her an asset to the dairy industry. We are honored to be a part of her success,” said Green.

Investing in the recipients’ education propels dairy forward to continue feeding the world while nourishing communities. The 2024 Dairy MAX Scholarship application will open in January 2024. To see a full list of eligibility requirements and information about applying, visit DairyMAX.org/Dairy/Scholarships .