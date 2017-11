Paprika Pork Chops with Zucchini | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 tsp. paprika

3/4 tsp. brown sugar

3/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

4 bone-in, center-cut pork chops

3 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise

2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp. whole grain mustard

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Combine paprika, sugar, 1/2 tsp. black pepper, 1/4 tsp. salt and crushed red pepper in a small bowl.

Rub paprika mixture evenly over pork on grill rack coated with cooking spray.

Grill 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness; remove pork from grill.

Add zucchini to grill; grill 4 minutes on each side or until well-marked.

Cut zucchini into 1/2-inch pieces and combine with remaining pepper, salt, oil and mustard; toss to coat.