Parents of NCTA students salute faculty and staff from NCTA

CURTIS, Neb. — Parents appreciating college faculty and staff for their work with students is a tradition at the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis.

Two individuals were honored recently with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Parent Association certificates of merit for the 2017 academic year, said NCTA Dean Ron Rosati.

Terri Jo Bek, who retired as an NCTA animal science professor in December, and Kevin Martin, ADA/504 Student Coordinator- Adviser, were recognized.

Bek was able to attend the presentation in Lincoln where Rosati introduced NCTA recipients. The Parent Association presented the awards.

"Jo Bek and Kevin Martin are deserving individuals appreciated for the positive impacts they make each day in the lives of NCTA students," Rosati said. "They are caring and helpful to each individual. Their dedication has not gone unnoticed by students and their families."

Between the first and second semesters, parents of University students are asked to nominate members of the faculty or campus staff who have made a significant difference in their son's or daughter's life. Bek of Curtis served in the animal science division and also taught veterinary technology courses in her 39-year tenure with NCTA.

Martin, also of Curtis, recently completed 10 years of service with the college. He is headquartered at the Welcome Center and assists students in credential checks, advising, transfers and services such as organizing the annual career fair.

"We pride ourselves in outstanding student/faculty relationships amid the academic endeavors here at NCTA so it is especially nice for our staff's contributions to be noted by parents," Rosati said.