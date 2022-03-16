Parry Angus 24th Annual “Lotta Bull Sale”

TFP Reps: Matt Wznick and Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 03/14/2022

Location: Sterling, Colo.

Auctioneer: Kyle Schow

Steve and Ryan Parry make opening comments as the sale gets underway.



Averages

52 Yearling Bulls Avg.$4,836.00

10 Open Heifers Avg. $2,205.00

62 Total Head Avg. $4,412.00

8 Sim-Angus Bulls Avg $ 4,438.00

2 Sim-Angus Heifers Avg.$2,000.00

Top Bulls:

Lot 3 PAR Emerald- 1P07 Sold For $8,500.00 to Cedar Top Angus — Stapleton, NE

Lot 16 PAR Treasure- 1P12 Sold for $8,000.00 to Brent Thomason — Cope, CO

Lot 6 PAR Emerald- 1P75 Sold for $7,500.00 to Jim Cecil — Cope, CO

Lot 1 PAR Playbook-1P63 Sold for $6,750.00 to Frank Cattle Company — Chappell, NE

Lot 23 PAR Treasure -1P22 Sold for $6,750.00 to Matt Claus — Fort Morgan, CO

Comments

The Parry Angus Ranch 24th Annual “Lotta Bull Sale” had great weather for sale day and a good crowd. The bulls and females had lots of quality that kept people looking until sale time.