Parry Angus 24th Annual “Lotta Bull Sale”
TFP Reps: Matt Wznick and Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 03/14/2022
Location: Sterling, Colo.
Auctioneer: Kyle Schow
Averages
52 Yearling Bulls Avg.$4,836.00
10 Open Heifers Avg. $2,205.00
62 Total Head Avg. $4,412.00
8 Sim-Angus Bulls Avg $ 4,438.00
2 Sim-Angus Heifers Avg.$2,000.00
Top Bulls:
Lot 3 PAR Emerald- 1P07 Sold For $8,500.00 to Cedar Top Angus — Stapleton, NE
Lot 16 PAR Treasure- 1P12 Sold for $8,000.00 to Brent Thomason — Cope, CO
Lot 6 PAR Emerald- 1P75 Sold for $7,500.00 to Jim Cecil — Cope, CO
Lot 1 PAR Playbook-1P63 Sold for $6,750.00 to Frank Cattle Company — Chappell, NE
Lot 23 PAR Treasure -1P22 Sold for $6,750.00 to Matt Claus — Fort Morgan, CO
Comments
The Parry Angus Ranch 24th Annual “Lotta Bull Sale” had great weather for sale day and a good crowd. The bulls and females had lots of quality that kept people looking until sale time.
