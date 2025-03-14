Parry Angus 27th Annual Bull and Female Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 03/07/2025
- Location: At the ranch – Sterling, Colo
- Auctioneer: Dave Mullins
- Sales Manager: CK 6 Consulting
- Averages:
75 Spring Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $6,340
7 Spring Yearling SimAngus Bulls Averaged $5,700
1 Angus Bred Heifer Averaged $15,000
21 Open Angus Heifers Averaged $3,107
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 1 at $12,000 was PAR Marksman 4P13, DOB: 01/08/2024; SIRE: Poss Deadwood; MGS: Soo Line Motive 9016. He sold to Bootheel 7 Livestock, Lusk, Wyo.
Lot 4 at $11,500 was PAR Ratified 4P49, DOB: 01/18/2024; SIRE: Poss Ratified; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. He sold to Heim Cattle Co., St. Charles, Minn.
Lot 78 at $11,000 was Montana Revival 3360, DOB: 08/17/2023; SIRE: Brooking Revival 0074; MGS: Coleman Charlo 0256. He sold to Doug Jolly, Hugo, Colo.
Top Bred Heifer:
Lot 86 at $15,000 was PAR Isabel 3118, DOB: 04/21/2023; SIRE: Poss Remington; Bred to Connealy Craftsman. She sold to Uphill Creek Farm, Pound, Wis.
- Comments:
A wet spring snow storm cleared out just in time to have the Parry Angus annual bull and female sale. The Parry’s hosted one of their largest crowds yet with numerous return customers and new faces. When flipping through the catalog it is easy to follow the story of the program. The emphasis on the cow while still paying attention to the end product is apparent. Congratulations to the Parry Angus crew on a great sale.
