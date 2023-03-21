Parry Angus Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Jake St. Amant
- Date of Sale: 03/02/2023
- Location: Sterling, Colo.
- Auctioneer: John Korrey
- Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting
- Averages
Sale Averages:
55 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $4,109
23 Open Heifers Avg. $2,315
78 Total Head Avg. $3,580
Top Bulls:
Lot 7 PAR Treasure-2P20 Sired by MGR Treasure Sold for $9,500 to Panther Creek Ranch – Bowen, Ill.
Lot 12 PAR Wall Street -2P15 Sired by Deer Valley Wall Street Sold for $7,000 to Steve and Arlene Penner – Chappell, Neb.
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 75 PAR Susi Black 644 – RH-277 Sired by Poss Rawhide Sold for $3,500 to Reverse Rocking R Ranch – Maxwell, N.M.
- Comments
A truly great day it was for a sale in Sterling, Colo., for the Parry Angus Ranch bull sale. The weather was perfect. The cattle displayed for the sale offering from pen to pen was stout, sound and good from the bulls to the females.