Partnership announced by Encore Green and UW’s Center of Excellence in produced water management

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Darlene Nash, owner of Encore Green, LLC and Jonathan Brant, director and research lead,

Civil and Architectural Engineering at the Center of Excellence in Produced Water Management at

the University of Wyoming jointly announced their partnership to strategically create and manage beneficial use water throughout the oil-producing states in the West.

"The center does great work and we are thrilled to join with them, as we are transforming industrial byproduct water into beneficial-use water for conservation and agriculture," Nash said.

"We are excited to partner with Encore Green as they are at the forefront of reimagining how we, as a society, can use and reuse our water resources, particularly in water-scarce areas like Wyoming and the Rocky

Mountain West," Brant said.

Encore Green's patent-pending Conservation By-Design methodology is built upon the need to scientifically

test the makeup of both the surrounding soil and the by-product water across multiple data points. Once

tested, the water cleaning plan is devised and the cleaning begins. Once cleaned, the water is re-tested for

effectiveness, and then applied to the land.

"This methodology is very data intensive and so we are glad to have an academic partner working with us,"

said Marvin Nash, general manager of Encore Green.

"The CEPWM values Encore Green because their expertise and relationships bridge our researchers with the

end-users, regulators, and others who are critical to realizing the promise of by-product water reuse,"

Brant said.

The University of Wyoming's Center of Excellence in Produced Water Management is a team of scientists,

engineers, innovators and educators who have joined together to create synergies across multiple areas of

produced water management. The center accomplishes this through testing, analyses and assessments.

Encore Green is an agricultural company whose mission is to transform industrial by-product water into

beneficial-use water for agriculture and conservation. With its sister organization Beneficial-Use Water

Alliance, they accomplish this by bringing all stakeholders together to benefit the land.

You can contact Encore Green by visiting EncoreGreenLLC.com or BeneficialUseWaterAlliance.com.

You can contract the Center by visiting CEPWM.com.