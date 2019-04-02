Pass USMCA Coalition adds eight groups to membership roster

WASHINGTON – Today, the Pass USMCA Coalition, an alliance advocating for swift passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, added eight groups to its ranks: The Latino Coalition, the National Milk Producers Federation, the National Small Business Association, the Northwest Horticultural Council, Schneider Electric, the Software & Information Industry Association, the U.S. Dairy Export Council and WineAmerica.

"It's exciting to welcome so many new members," said former Congressman Joe Crowley, honorary co-chairman of Pass USMCA. "The size and diversity of our membership demonstrates that the new trade pact with Mexico and Canada is widely supported."

"Our coalition represents a broad range of viewpoints and interests," said Rick Dearborn, Pass USMCA's executive director. "There's widespread recognition that USMCA builds on NAFTA's successes and fixes its shortcomings. I'm thrilled that so many groups are committed to strengthening North American trade."

"USMCA is a boon for U.S. workers," said Gary Locke, honorary co-chairman of Pass USMCA. "Congress should ratify USMCA as soon as possible."