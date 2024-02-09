Past CCA Exec. Terry Fankhauser

Fankhauser

Terry Fankhauser

On Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, we bid farewell to Terry Fankhauser, a beloved figure born in Eureka, Kan., on Oct. 16, 1970, to Larry and Mary Clark Fankhauser. Terry’s journey began at Madison High School, where he graduated with the class of 1989, later pursuing football at Fort Scott Community College, and earning his undergraduate and masters in ruminant nutrition at Kansas State University.

On Sept. 13, 1997, Terry married the love of his life, Hidi Hodges in Lebo, Kan . Their journey commenced in Overland Park and unfolded in Colorado, where Terry devoted 22 years of service as the executive vice president to the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. In the summer of 2022, Terry, alongside Hidi and their children, Emma, Tess and Grant, returned to the family ranch in Madison, Kan. , established in 1906 by Terry’s great-grandparents. Despite the change in scenery, Terry’s unwavering commitment to the industry endured, and he continued to serve as a consultant for CCA.

His passion for the industry was reflected in his active participation in key programs and committees, including the Colorado Ag Council, NCBA Strategic Planning, American Heritage Alliance, Partners for Western Conservation, Colorado Range Management Initiative, emeritus director of CCALT, CSU Quality Assurance Initiative, and the Advisory Committee to CSU President. Terry was also a member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, an Honorary Lifetime Member of CCA, and a member of the Kansas State University Alumni Association. He contributed to the Fort Lupton First United Methodist Church, where he served on the SPRC Committee during his time in Colorado.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Hidi, and their children, Emma, Tess and Grant, along with his parents, Larry and Mary Fankhauser, and his sister, Shari Kurtz, and her husband, Robert, of Eureka, Kan. , as well as nieces and nephews whom he held dear. His memory will be cherished by numerous extended family members and countless friends.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Lamont Wesleyan Church. A private graveside service will follow on the family ranch, with friends invited to pay their respects on Friday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Madison High School Music and FFA Departments, the Greenwood County 4-H Foundation Beef Project, or the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Building Fund and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

May Terry Fankhauser rest in peace, his legacy enduring through the lives he touched, and the unforgettable mark he left on the cattle industry and beyond.