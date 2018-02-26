Pasta Fagioli | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano

2 cans chicken broth

8 oz. small pasta shells

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 bunch fresh kale, cut into 1-inch pieces and washed

2 cans small white beans, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add onion and cook 5 minutes.

Add garlic and cook 1 minute.

Stir in tomatoes, broth and 3 c. water.

Bring to a simmer over high heat.

Add pasta and Italian seasoning.

Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Stir in kale, cook 5 minutes more.

Reduce heat to medium and stir in beans, tomato paste, salt and pepper; heat through.

Garnish with Parmesan if desired.