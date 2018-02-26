 Pasta Fagioli | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Pasta Fagioli | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 tbsp. olive oil
1 onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1 can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano
2 cans chicken broth
8 oz. small pasta shells
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 bunch fresh kale, cut into 1-inch pieces and washed
2 cans small white beans, drained and rinsed
1 tbsp. tomato paste
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Add onion and cook 5 minutes.
Add garlic and cook 1 minute.
Stir in tomatoes, broth and 3 c. water.
Bring to a simmer over high heat.
Add pasta and Italian seasoning.
Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Stir in kale, cook 5 minutes more.
Reduce heat to medium and stir in beans, tomato paste, salt and pepper; heat through.
Garnish with Parmesan if desired.