Pasta Melanzana
- ¾ cup bow tie (farfalle) pasta
- 1 medium eggplant, peeled and cubed
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 3 cups fresh spinach, chopped
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- salt and pepper
- ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- cracked black pepper, to taste
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Keep warm.
- Meanwhile, heat olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir until softened. Mix in eggplant. Let eggplant cook for 5 minutes without stirring. Then stir and cook until tender, about 5 more minutes.
- Mix in spinach and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Stir in drained pasta and lemon juice along with 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese. Transfer to a serving dish and top with remaining cheese and cracked black pepper.