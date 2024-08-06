YOUR AD HERE »

Pasta Melanzana

  • ¾ cup bow tie (farfalle) pasta
  • 1 medium eggplant, peeled and cubed
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 3 cups fresh spinach, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • salt and pepper
  • ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • cracked black pepper, to taste
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Keep warm.
  2. Meanwhile, heat olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir until softened. Mix in eggplant. Let eggplant cook for 5 minutes without stirring. Then stir and cook until tender, about 5 more minutes.
  3. Mix in spinach and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Stir in drained pasta and lemon juice along with 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese. Transfer to a serving dish and top with remaining cheese and cracked black pepper.
