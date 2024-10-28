Pasture lease workshop scheduled in Rushville

Cattle and calf graze in pasture south of Scottsbluff, Neb. Photo by Miranda Mueller

The Nebraska Extension will host a Pasture Lease Workshop from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Sheridan County Extension Office, 800 S Loofborrow Street, in Rushville. The latest trends in cash rental rates, lease provisions and grazing land considerations will be presented.

The session aims to equip landlords and tenants with up-to-date management strategies for agricultural land leases. Participants will gain insights from Nebraska Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf, who will present findings from the 2024 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Survey, including key data on land values and cash rental rates. Additionally, Groskopf will cover common lease provisions for pasture and share effective tips for enhancing landlord-tenant communications.

The workshop is free and open to the public. To register, call the Sheridan County Extension Office at (308) 327-2312.

For more information or assistance regarding the program, contact Jessica Groskopf, Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension, at (308) 632-1247 or via email at jgroskopf2@unl.edu .