Paths to success

This panel discussion was part of the Young Producers Symposium at BIF and provided an opportunity for the panelists to share their journeys, challenges, and successes. Each panelist highlighted the importance of hard work, continuous learning and dedication to build a successful operation. Photo courtesy BIF

Panel

Producers share their journey in the beef industry

“It was almost like a seven-year internship where we got to make the decisions. We got to make mistakes and figure out what we were doing,” said Lydia Yon about her early experiences in the cattle industry. Yon was on a panel as part of a live recording of the Brand and Barb Wire podcast moderated by Jim Johnson during the 2024 Beef Improvement Federation Symposium June 10 in Knoxville, Tenn. The panel also featured her husband, Kevin Yon; Kristian Rennert; Brandon Cutrer and Keaton Dodd.

The panelists shared their diverse experiences and unique paths they took to build their successful ranching operations, offering insights and inspiration for young producers attending the BIF Symposium. Each panelist brought a different perspective while highlighting the importance of perseverance, innovation and community within the beef industry.

Rennert, who operates Rennert Ranch in Elm Creek, Neb., talked about his humble beginnings. “We just did what we could afford,” he said. “We didn’t have endless budgets.”

He continually talked about starting small and gradually scaling up, a strategy that many young producers can relate to. He also touched on how his background in animal sciences and his work with breed associations helped equip him with the knowledge that has allowed him to be successful today.

Rennert also explained the challenges of ranching. “It’s been a ride. It hasn’t always been easy but it’s been fun. And it’s always challenging,” he said. He highlighted the reality that ranching can be a demanding career, but it is also deeply fulfilling.

Lydia and Kevin Yon own Yon Family Farms in Ridge Spring, S.C., and shared their experiences of building their operation from the ground up as first-generation cattle producers. The Yons started by managing a small Angus farm for seven years before they began their own operation. They emphasized the importance of experiences and how influential they can be. The Yons’ initial herd was acquired from a dispersal sale. They have grown that herd into a successful operation with a strong focus on family involvement and a passion for the cattle industry. “We’re very thankful to be part of this industry,” Lydia said.

Brandon Cutrer and Keaton Dodd of BRC Ranch in Boling, Texas, touched on their approach to ranching, which combines traditional practices with modern marketing strategies. BRC Ranch was started in 2019 and is known for its purebred Brahman cattle.

“We market to domestic commercial cattlemen here along the Gulf Coast. We also market to kids showing heifers as well as seedstock producers,” Cutrer said. Their multifaceted approach has allowed BRC Ranch to reach a wide variety of customers.

Brandon and his wife, Rachel, work together to advance their operation. “Rachel and I met at a Brahman Show. I grew up in South Mississippi and she comes from a generational family,” Cutrer shared. The couple has deep ties to the agricultural industry which has been integral to their success as a ranching operation.

The panel discussion was part of the Young Producers Symposium at BIF and provided an opportunity for the panelists to share their journeys, challenges, and successes. Each panelist highlighted the importance of hard work, continuous learning and dedication to build a successful operation.

To listen to the podcast recording, visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bif-young-producers-symposium-panel-live-show/id1614076855?i=1000659117478 .