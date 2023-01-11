Paul launches Davenport Policy government relations firm

Paul

Beverly Paul, a former Capitol Hill aide and longtime lobbyist at Gordley Associates, has launched her own government relations firm, Davenport Policy, named after her hometown of Davenport, Neb.

Paul is announcing today that her firm will focus on food policy, conservation and rural communities “to create the connections that provide solutions to fostering a sustainable, resilient agriculture sector.”

Before founding Davenport Policy, Paul worked at Gordley Associates for 20 years on sustainability, nutrition, conservation and agriculture. Earlier, she was a legislative assistant to Sen. Bob Kerrey, D-Neb., for whom she was a key staffer on the 2000 crop insurance reform legislation, and for Sen. Ben Nelson, D-Neb.

Paul graduated from the University of Nebraska and earned a master of public affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, Austin. Paul volunteers with the Latin American Youth Center and the Humane Rescue Alliance.

“The rural Nebraska of my childhood is far different from the one it is today. From the crops farmers grew to the landscapes and rural communities, I’ve seen firsthand that policy matters in agriculture,” Paul said in a news release. “I started Davenport because I want to help build a food and ag sector that’s as innovative and resilient as the people who live in rural America.”