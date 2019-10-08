Pawnee man charged with stealing $15k in saddles and tack

STILLWATER, Okla. — Augustus Sioux May, 20, of Pawnee, was arrested Sept. 19, 2019, and booked into the Payne County Jail. He is charged with one count of burglary in the second degree and one count of receiving or knowingly concealing stolen property. The arrest and charges are the results of a joint investigation by the Payne County Sheriff’s Office and special rangers of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

The investigation began Sept. 10, 2019, when a victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report the burglary of his barn in rural Payne County. Numerous items were stolen, including three trophy saddles, headstalls, tie-downs, saddle pads, custom bits, custom spurs and boots. The stolen property was worth more than $15,000.

Deputy David Sloan initiated the investigation, and TSCRA special ranger John Cummings, who was also contacted by the victim, joined the investigation shortly after.

On Sept. 12, Cummings received information that two of the saddles were pawned at a Perkins pawn shop. They also learned that the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to sell the third saddle at a pawn shop in Cushing. Surveillance footage from the two pawn shops led investigators to a vehicle of interest, which in turn led them to May.

TSCRA special ranger Bart Perrier and investigator Steve Talburt of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office located May at an Osage residence and set up surveillance. When Sloan and other investigators got to the scene with an arrest warrant, May was taken into custody without incident. He is currently free on a $10,000 bond.

In an interview with investigators, May admitted to burglarizing the barn and pawning the three custom saddles — he eventually sold the third saddle at a pawn shop in Pawhuska. He also led authorities to a remote cabin where he turned over the stolen custom spurs. Those items were later returned to the victim.

Investigators did not recover the other stolen items. According to May, they were thrown away or otherwise discarded.

“This case is a great example of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies working together to solve a crime, recover stolen property and bring the person responsible to justice,” said Cummings. “We were able to resolve the case quickly due to the outstanding cooperation and diligent work of all involved.”

Special ranger Perrier has presented an additional charge for receiving or knowingly concealing stolen property against May in Osage County, where he pawned the third saddle. That charge is still pending.

TSCRA would like to thank the following agencies and individuals for their work on the investigation: Special Rangers John Cummings and Bart Perrier, Payne County Sheriff’s Deputy David Sloan and the entire Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Lieutenant Kevin Garrett and Special Agent Rachell Savory, Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters, Pawnee Police Chief Wesley Clymer, and Osage County Investigator Steve Talburt.