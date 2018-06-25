Peanut Butter-Chocolate Cookies | Carrie Lehman – Mack, Colo.

1 c. butter

1 1/2 c. sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

2 c. flour

2/3 c. Hershey's cocoa

3/4 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

2 c. (12 oz.) peanut butter chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter in large bowl.

Add sugar and mix; add eggs and vanilla and blend well.

Combine flour, cocoa, soda and salt; blend into creamed mixture.

Stir in peanut butter chips.

Drop by teaspoon onto ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake for 8 to 9 minutes.

Do not overbake.