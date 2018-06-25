 Peanut Butter-Chocolate Cookies | Carrie Lehman – Mack, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Cookies | Carrie Lehman – Mack, Colo.

1 c. butter
1 1/2 c. sugar
2 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla
2 c. flour
2/3 c. Hershey's cocoa
3/4 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
2 c. (12 oz.) peanut butter chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream butter in large bowl.
Add sugar and mix; add eggs and vanilla and blend well.
Combine flour, cocoa, soda and salt; blend into creamed mixture.
Stir in peanut butter chips.
Drop by teaspoon onto ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake for 8 to 9 minutes.
Do not overbake.