Pelosi, Mnuchin ‘narrow differences’ as Senate plans vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Monday “continued to narrow their differences” on a coronavirus aid package, Pelosi’s spokesman said, according to a CNBC report.

The report said Pelosi and Mnuchin plan to talk again today, which Pelosi said would be the deadline for reaching a deal before the election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said scheduled a vote Tuesday on a $500 billion package, but also said that if Pelosi and Mnuchin reach a deal, the Senate will consider it.

But key Republicans have said they doubt Senate Republicans would support the large package to which Pelosi and Mnuchin might agree.

There has been no public discussion of whether a Pelosi-Mnuchin package would include farm and nutrition aide, but Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., said he would push for the inclusion of farm aid in any coronavirus aid package.