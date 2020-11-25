Pennsylvania’s Redding ‘happy’ to help Biden as Fudge gets endorsements

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, who has been cited by two lobbyists as a potential agriculture secretary in the Biden administration, said in a statement this week that he would “happy” to help the transition team figure out the important agriculture and food issues in the coming years and to help “in whatever way I can.”

In a statement sent to The Hagstrom Report in response to a question about whether he is willing to head USDA, Redding said, “I have said that I’m happy to be of help examining policy issues and setting priorities for addressing the most pressing issues in the Agriculture and Food Industries in the coming years. The nation and the world depend on the success of our industry, and our priorities as a nation can undergird that success. I am willing to lend perspective and support to that effort in whatever way I can.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, continues to accumulate endorsements in her public quest to become secretary.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has endorsed her candidacy, Politico reported today.

“She is an accomplished legislator and a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee,” Brown told Politico. “Rep. Fudge has written and negotiated farm bills that have helped Ohio farmers, hungry families, and local communities for years.”

A coalition of food banks also endorsed Fudge in a statement released by the Oregon Food Bank. Fudge has also gotten endorsements from progressive farm groups, unions and Black groups.

But a Senate aide said Fudge and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., who is considered the candidate of the agricultural establishment and is opposed by progressives, “represent the proxy war foes in the Dem civil war” between centrists and progressives. The aide said the “bet” is that Biden will choose a state agriculture commissioner.