People pleaser

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

This day in age that we live in is quite the place. We carry around a device in our pockets that is the culmination of years of technology and development all rolled into one handy dandy communication device that apparently is what our entire lives revolve around. Because of this device that we call a cell phone, the world is at our fingertips, and we are at the fingertips of the rest of the world. Everything is instant, people begin to worry if you don’t answer when they call or respond to a text within 5 seconds of it being delivered. We check the news constantly and know down to the minute when a rain shower might start because an app sends a notification to us. Within minutes of something happening on the other side of the country, we know about it thousands of miles away!

This instant knowledge and constant availability has its pros and cons in my book. I mean thanks to the internet on my phone, phone books for looking up numbers have become obsolete. We can receive an answer to any question we might have, know the market report, and send or receive money without opening a wallet. In many ways the phones in our pockets along with social media have allowed us to go about our lives easier, or so we think. Personally, I think this constant availability has one major drawback. It has allowed others to think they have access to us at any time. It wasn’t all that long ago that when the phone would ring and there was no one there to answer, a machine would take a message and the person being called would return the call when they had time. It was acceptable to not return a phone call right away. If you were out of town for the weekend you could call when you got back.

We, as a society, have been hurt by this in ways. We are quick to pick up the phone and call for help before we try to solve a problem on our own. We try to please everyone all the time. We’re made to feel guilty if we don’t respond immediately when someone calls or texts. One fact of life is that it is impossible to please everyone. No matter what you do, there will be someone out there who doesn’t like it. The good news is that is OK. It’s OK to not go with the flow all the time, to buck the trends and stand up for something. Not everyone out there will share the same opinion as you all the time.

Ultimately in the age of instant everything, sometimes it’s best to unplug and disconnect once in a while. I am blessed to live in a part of the world where reception is sketchy sometimes. I’ve come to appreciate the quiet. There are pictures in my mind that don’t exist on my phone because sometimes its best to appreciate God’s handiwork in the moment. Not everything needs photographed, videoed, snapped or shared.

I suppose I am an old soul at heart and my wife would agree. I like AM radio and country music when it was filled with steel guitars and twin fiddles. While I like having access to information, I don’t know that I like giving access to everyone all the time. So, if you leave me a message and I don’t call you right back, don’t take offense. Chances are I’m busy and I’ll get back to you when I can. That’s all for this time. Don’t try and make everyone happy because you’ll be the miserable one. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.