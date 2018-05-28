 Peppered Buttermilk Wings | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Peppered Buttermilk Wings | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 1/2 pounds chicken wing pieces
1 package peppered country gravy mix
1 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Toss chicken wings with gravy mix in large bowl.
Arrange chicken wings in single layer on large shallow foil-lined baking pan sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until cooked through and skin is crisp.
Place wings on serving platter.
Sprinkle with parsley.