Peppered Buttermilk Wings | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 1/2 pounds chicken wing pieces

1 package peppered country gravy mix

1 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Toss chicken wings with gravy mix in large bowl.

Arrange chicken wings in single layer on large shallow foil-lined baking pan sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until cooked through and skin is crisp.

Place wings on serving platter.

Sprinkle with parsley.