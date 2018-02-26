 Pepperoni Pizza Rolls | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Pepperoni Pizza Rolls | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 refrigerated thin crust pizza crust
1/2 c. diced pepperoni
1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese
Pizza sauce

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Spray 9-inch round cake pan with cooking spray.
Unroll dough into a large square.
Sprinkle pepperoni and cheese over dough.
Starting at one side, roll up dough jelly roll fashion.
Cut roll into 1-inch slices; place in pan.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Serve with pizza sauce for dipping.