Pepperoni Pizza Rolls | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 refrigerated thin crust pizza crust

1/2 c. diced pepperoni

1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

Pizza sauce

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Spray 9-inch round cake pan with cooking spray.

Unroll dough into a large square.

Sprinkle pepperoni and cheese over dough.

Starting at one side, roll up dough jelly roll fashion.

Cut roll into 1-inch slices; place in pan.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve with pizza sauce for dipping.