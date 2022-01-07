PERC announces double incentive program for producers affected by recent tornados or wildfires

WASHINGTON — The Propane Education & Research Council is offering double incentives of up to $10,000 toward eligible propane-powered equipment for agricultural operations directly impacted by the Kansas wildfires or December tornado outbreak — reaching Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennesee, and Wisconsin.

For a limited time, affected producers who apply for the Propane Farm Incentive Program can earn double the incentive amount for qualifying propane-powered equipment — including irrigation engines, building/water heating systems, power generators, and flame weeding systems.

“These sudden, unexpected natural disasters can really wreak havoc for producers already facing so many challenges,” said Michael Newland, director of agriculture business development at PERC. “There is just no way to prepare for situations like these, and we recognize the burden producers face when trying to rebuild their operations. We hope this boost in incentive amounts will offer a small amount of relief to help producers get back on their feet sooner.”

For eligible applicants, this limited-time program provides twice the standard incentive amounts for qualifying equipment, including $300 per liter of fuel displacement for propane-powered irrigation engines, up to $30/kW for generators, $1,500 for flame weeding systems, and $2,000 for agricultural heaters.

Double incentives are only available through June 2022, so PERC encourages interested producers to apply now by visiting Propane.com/FarmIncentive. To take advantage of the double incentive, qualifying producers must simply check “YES” to the question on the online application that reads: “Was your operation directly impacted by the December tornados or Kansas wildfires?”

For more information about propane’s versatility and propane farm equipment, visit Propane.com/Agriculture. To learn more about propane and PERC, visit Propane.com.