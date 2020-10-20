PERC partners with social media educators to support 4-H

WASHINGTON – The Propane Education & Research Council is partnering with social media educators to promote the use of propane as a clean energy source on the farm for a variety of applications, as well as raise funds for the national 4-H organization through a user-generated contest.

By partnering with ag educators The Wendt Group, Brandi Buzzard, The Shark Farmer, and CropQueenMarcia, PERC hopes to help educate its audience of the many benefits of propane—including reduced emissions, reliability, convenience, and cost savings—while raising funds for 4-H.

“It’s important to support youth leadership, especially in agriculture,” said Brandi Buzzard Frobose, social media educator. “If we want to continue to see agriculture evolve and be sustainable for the next 50 years, we have to take steps now to build up and support kids who are passionate about agriculture. Partnering with PERC is one way to do that while also providing valuable information about clean, alternative fuel sources that can help agriculture be more sustainable.”

Each educator will be sharing his or her own experience with the use of propane as an alternative energy on the farm, their personal ties to 4-H, as well as promoting the PERC-sponsored contest.

To participate in the contest, users must:

Post a picture of themselves, their propane-powered equipment, and/or their propane tank on their social page.

Tell their followers how they are keeping their farm sustainable through the use of propane.

Tag the influencer and include the hashtag “#PropaneFor4H”.

For each submitted post, PERC will donate one dollar to the national 4-H office, up to $5,000.

“If I could pick one rural organization to support, it would be 4-H because it’s an incredible organization that has the ability to make a real difference in the lives of youth across the nation,” said Mike Newland, director of ag business development at PERC. “I’m personally very excited about this campaign because I participated in 4-H myself growing up showing pigs, and my own kids showed pigs and Holland Lop rabbits. The quality time spent together and the lessons established through 4-H participation is invaluable.”